Though reports at this time are preliminary, we can confirm the New York Police Department has dispatched a bomb unit to the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square after an explosion occurred earlier this morning.

Early reports show one injury, though no fatalities have been confirmed at the moment.  The NYPD also currently has a suspect in custody who reportedly, was the one person injured during the incident.

Early reports indicate that it may have been a pipe bomb detonated in a passageway underground below the terminal.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the largest in the United States, and currently has been completely evacuated.

