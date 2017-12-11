(Photo by: Matthew Diebel-USA TODAY)

Though reports at this time are preliminary, we can confirm the New York Police Department has dispatched a bomb unit to the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square after an explosion occurred earlier this morning.

BREAKING: Video of the moment of the explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square. NYPD reporting they have 1 person in custody.#TimesSquare #Manhattan #NYPD #NYC pic.twitter.com/yFZIf2e4TN — SouthernSportsNation (@SoSportsNation) December 11, 2017

I was exiting the Port Authority and the National Guard was running towards something shouting “Go, Go, Go” — Keith Woodfin (@hkdallas) December 11, 2017

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Early reports show one injury, though no fatalities have been confirmed at the moment. The NYPD also currently has a suspect in custody who reportedly, was the one person injured during the incident.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Early reports indicate that it may have been a pipe bomb detonated in a passageway underground below the terminal.

One person in custody after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal during Monday morning’s rush hour https://t.co/PJV23KXJx7 pic.twitter.com/6bJJbr1fKI — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 11, 2017

SPECIAL REPORT: Police have evacuated Port Authority bus terminal due to an explosion. Sources tell CBS News so far it appears a possible pipe bomb went off inside a subway tunnel in Times Square https://t.co/bM1QNc561o pic.twitter.com/h9RHod9YHn — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the largest in the United States, and currently has been completely evacuated.

