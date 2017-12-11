It’s official: seedless avocados are here. Avocado lovers, rejoice! The seedless avocado was recently added to the list of items sold at a British grocer. According to Slate, these seedless avocados were grown to be a safer alternative for consumers. Apparently, after-hours and emergency care centers see a number of patients come through with cut hands from trying to remove the seed on the avocado.

The seedless avocados, aka “cocktail avocados” are actually the fruit of an avocado blossom that’s not pollinated, which develops without a seed. The cocktail avocados grow about two to three inches small than typical avocados and are easier to eat. The cocktail avocados do come at a price though. Currently, these seedless avocados are being sold for around $2.70 each. At the moment the seedless alternative is available in the UK, but there’s no doubt if this gets popular, we just might see them here in the US as well.

