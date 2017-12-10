Filed Under:baptism, Dallas Cowboys, facebook, Faith, God, NBCDFW, The Star, Video, Viral
Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This video has gone viral after three Dallas Cowboys players, Kavon Frazier, Anthony Hitchens and Justin March-Lillard were getting baptized at The Star in Frisco.

“I was always a believer, but this was the first time I really took God seriously,” Frazier says. “I was really glad to see (my teammates) alongside me cheering us on when we were getting baptized. They cheer us on the field, but this is a different part of life.”

The video was posted on Facebook and has over 4.8 million views! Check it out!

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via NBCDFW

