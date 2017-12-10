Actor and comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication in Miami on Saturday night. According to the officer, Buress approached him, visibly intoxicated, asking that the officer call him an Uber home. When the officer refused, he claims Buress became belligerent.

Buress then went inside a nearby bar. The same officer claims he followed Buress inside, asking him to leave because he seemed to be too drunk. When the two left the bar, Hannibal continued to act belligerent, drawing in people nearby.

The officer says he repeatedly asked Buress to leave before finally arresting him. Buress was eventually released at around 6am on Sunday. You can see the full video of the arrest above.

Via TMZ