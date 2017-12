Photo via Dreamstime

Wanna see perseverance and sportsmanship? Chandler Self almost collapsed before finishing #DallasMarathon … Another runner helps her cross the finish line πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½ pic.twitter.com/DH7K6yUsNI — Troy Hughesβ„’ (@TommySledge) December 10, 2017

This is great sportsmanship by the runner who helped Chandler Self almost collapsing close to the finish line and great perseverance by Chandler to finish it.

We still have great people living in this world. Glad that she finished the race and hope that she gets the attention she needs. What a remarkable video!

Marco A. Salinas