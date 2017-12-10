© Sipa USA

With the premiere date for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ only days away, we’re finally getting the first round of reactions from the early screenings. From the looks of it director Rian Johnson did not disappoint.

People lucky enough to get an early look at the film took to Twitter to share their reactions. From what we’ve seen, people seem to agree that this might be the best ‘Star Wars’ movie yet!

Don’t worry there won’t be any spoilers out there until December 12 so feel free to get hyped, spoiler free:

There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is incredibly satisfying and hands down Mark Hamill's best performance as Luke Skywalker — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) December 10, 2017

Guys. @rianjohnson has ALREADY made his #StarWars trilogy. He just put it all in the same movie, that’s all. #TheLastJedi — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 10, 2017

Via Mashable