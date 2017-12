If you’ve ever been bullied, this video will touch your heart.

It shows a young man by the name of Keaton Jones. He shares his heartfelt, yet heartbreaking, story of being bullied.

Celebrities and sports figures have voiced their support all over social media: from encouraging words…to offering to come and have lunch with Keaton.

Please share this with your friends and family. Keaton needs to know he’s not alone: and that bullying MUST stop.

This is Keaton Jones. He is amazing. I hope those who bullied him get what’s coming to them. And soon. pic.twitter.com/qgRObI0rto — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) December 9, 2017

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!