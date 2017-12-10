A young Tennessee boy’s video recounting being bullied at school has gone viral and prompted a response from celebrities.

Kimberly Jones posted her son’s video on Facebook Friday, after picking up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch again.

In a tearful video, he explains other students call him ugly, and tell him he has no friends; while also pouring milk on him or tossing food down his clothes.

The video has had over 20 Million views in just 2 short days, and triggered a wave of support from Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and also Nascar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Tennessee Titans tight end, Delanie Walker, invited the Jones family to an upcoming game. University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates would be visiting Keaton at school, in the coming days.

Actor Chris Evans also stepped up showing his support, by inviting Keaton and his mother to watch the 2018 premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles.