Photo via Dreamstime

Nova Scotia, a province in Canada will sell their marijuana at their liquor stores, once pot is legalized in July of 2018.

The idea to sell pot in liquor stores is to make it harder for minors to purchase them.

In a tweet from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, back in November 2017, says “We’re one step closer to legalizing & regulating marijuana. #BillC45 means less money for organized crime and harder access for our kids. Tonight, it passed third reading in the House and it’s now headed to the Senate.”

In Nova Scotia, people can only buy up to 30 grams and have to be the age of 19 to purchase.

What do you think about the idea?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA