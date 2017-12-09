Photo Credit: Dreamstime
You’ve got to see it to believe it. It’s like something out of a western. Watch the video below.
It all went down at a Weston, Florida Walgreens the other day. An armed robber walked into the store, and demanded money from the clerk (twice!). Instead of giving in to his demands, the brave store clerk simply stared at the criminal. After a long 15-seconds, the robber walked out.
Authorities say this particular armed robber may have previously hit other stores in the area.
Source: WSVN 7 News Miami