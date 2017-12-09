Photo Credit: Dreamstime

You’ve got to see it to believe it. It’s like something out of a western. Watch the video below.

STARING CONTEST – An armed robber attempted to hold up a Walgreens store in Weston, but encountered a clerk who decided to just stare him down instead 😂 BSO is still looking for the suspect. https://t.co/dVmUzQZMIb pic.twitter.com/0mWZM681Io — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 7, 2017

It all went down at a Weston, Florida Walgreens the other day. An armed robber walked into the store, and demanded money from the clerk (twice!). Instead of giving in to his demands, the brave store clerk simply stared at the criminal. After a long 15-seconds, the robber walked out.

Authorities say this particular armed robber may have previously hit other stores in the area.

Source: WSVN 7 News Miami

