Overnight on Friday, someone hacked into the traffic signs reading vulgar comments towards President Trump and those who elected him.

The sign was hacked on Lemmon Avenue close to North Central Expressway in Dallas. Drivers slowed down to see if what they were reading wasn’t something going on in their heads.

This wasn’t the first time it has been hacked and mention comments towards President Trump. The last time they hacked it was back in May 2016 where the then-candidate Trump was a “shape shifting lizard”.

TxDOT says hacking these signs is a third degree felony.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBCDFW