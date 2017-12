Photo Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/USA Today

The movie premiere of I, Tonya (the biopic about Tonya Harding’s rivalry with Nancy Kerrigan before the 1994 Winter Olympics, staring Margot Robbie) got interesting when the real Tonya Harding surprised everyone by walking the red carpet!

Check out the pictures (and trailer) below.

The real Tonya Harding with Margot Robbie at the I, TONYA premiere pic.twitter.com/wMWDiqEyFN — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) December 6, 2017

Cause of death: This photo of Tonya Harding (who I thought was Ramona Singer at first glance) beaming at Margot Robbie at the "I Tonya" premiere. pic.twitter.com/XfAyZlYTQA — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 6, 2017

