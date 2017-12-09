Photo via Dreamstime

As we are just a few weeks away to ending 2017, here are some of the huge stories that happened throughout the year. It’s been a roller coaster ride for many of us.

We had stories from having a historic solar eclipse, the Mayweather vs McGregor boxing match, mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, TX, the devastating hurricanes that destroyed Houston, Puerto Rico, south Florida and others, many, many sexual allegations from Hollywood and in media, Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington’s deaths that shook the music world, the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester explosion, and just many other stories that has happened throughout the year.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via New York Times