If you love bar hopping and music, you might want to check out these places once they open.

Off the Record West will be opening its Fort Worth location soon. To those who have to drive from Fort Worth to Dallas, you won’t be doing that anymore.

This bar will have roughly 20 draft taps, live music and DJ nights. The new location will be on Magnolia Avenue. Bar should open sometime mid-December.

 

City Works is a restaurant/bar in which will have television screens for sports lovers and a 1.5 lb Bavarian pretzel! Don’t know what that is, but it definitely sounds good. City Works will have roughly 90 draft beer taps to choose from.

City Works’ grand opening is today, December 9 and it’s off of Monahans Ave in Fort Worth.

 

