Ryland Ward, a 5-year-old boy who was shot at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church in Texas last month has a wish, he hopes you can help with.

Ryland lost his mother and sisters in the shooting, and was shot five times himself. He is still recovering in the hospital and is expected to remain at least through January.

In the spirit of Christmas, his family is hoping Texas will come through in a big way and fill his hospital room with Christmas cards.

The family says, he loves to receive cards and see pictures of other children with their pets. If you’re able, they also ask you include $1 to help raise money to buy him a go-kart.

Cards for Ryland can be sent to the following address:

Ryland Ward

P.O. Box 174

Sutherland Springs, Texas, 78161

You can also make donations to a GoFundMe site set up for Ryland’s family.