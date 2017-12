Photo Credit: Dreamstime

During this last week’s “Workout Wednesday”, a dog at Mercy Animal Hospital in Merrimack, New Hampshire wouldn’t let a staff member participate.

As you’ll see in the video below (posted on the vet’s Facebook page), Shay the Great Dane wouldn’t allow a vet staff member to do their push-ups: she just wanted their attention.

Or maybe she wanted to join in?

