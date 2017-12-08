It’s been a year for women, and a major understatement at that. A pub in the UK is accused of sexism after banning female-fronted bands from performing gigs there. The pub, called Doctor Brown’s, is surprisingly run by a female manager. So what’s the problem here? Well, according to the pub’s manager, Paula Rees, told British publication The Northern Echo that, “It’s nothing to do with me, it’s the pub’s regulars who come in every week, they won’t come in if there’s a female singer.”

Rees goes on to say, “We have got to keep our regulars happy, I’m not a rock fan so can’t judge myself but I’ve been told that some women can sing and some can’t, but they can’t sing heavy rock.” There you have it folks. A person who is not a fan of rock music is making decisions about rock music. Maybe Rees should listen to JACK on her time off.

The sad truth about this story is that misogyny still very much exists in the music world, and little instances such as this one keep the hate alive.

For reference, here are just a few of many great female-fronted bands: Blondie, The Carpenters, Roxette, The Cranberries, Garbage, The Pretenders, Fleetwood Mac, No Doubt, Hole, Heart, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.