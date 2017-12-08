(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

As we all know at this point that Quentin Tarantino may very well be directing the next Star Trek movie installment and one particular Captain is considering making his way back to the franchise if Tarantino does in fact direct the next film.

Patrick Stewart has given interest in returning to the franchise given Tarantino signs on to direct. “People are always saying to me, ‘Will you be Jean-Luc Picard again?'” Stewart told the Hollywood Reporter on Friday Dec. 8, 2017. “I cannot think that would be possible, but there are ways in which something like that might come about.”

Stewart continued saying, “But one of my dreams is to work with Tarantino. I admire his work so much, and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction.” “So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it.”

-source via buzzfeed.com