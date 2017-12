A shooting has taken place in Ft Worth this morning resulting in one dead person, another of unknown condition shot, and two schools on lockdown.

According to Ft Worth police this took place a little after 9 a.m. at a home located on Rogers Avenue, just south of the TCU campus.

Two schools are currently on lockdown, Paschall High and McLean Middle Schools.

One person has been confirmed while the other victim’s condition is still unknown.

