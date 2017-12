A Kaufman police officer is currently in hot water following a random act of kindness. According to Kaufman police, Sgt. Nick Stevens responded to a call at Walmart on Wednesday. A thief had been caught trying to leave with two food items. A Gatorade and a turkey leg. When Stevens arrived the suspect told him he was taking those items because he hadn’t eaten in two days.¬† Instead of taking the suspect in and arresting him, Stevens decided to pay for the food out of pocket and let the man off with a warning. However, Walmart wanted to press charges. The officer was temporarily relieved. Kaufman PD are also saying the reason is unrelated to this incident, but since then, they¬†have released a statement regarding the officer’s suspension and the reason.

While the department acknowledges and praises the compassion of Sgt. Nick Stevens, they are also saying a proper protocol was not followed.