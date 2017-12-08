Filed Under:Act of Kindness, DFW, Kaufman, local, PD, Police, police department, suspension, Texas

A Kaufman police officer is currently in hot water following a random act of kindness. According to Kaufman police, Sgt. Nick Stevens responded to a call at Walmart on Wednesday. A thief had been caught trying to leave with two food items. A Gatorade and a turkey leg. When Stevens arrived the suspect told him he was taking those items because he hadn’t eaten in two days.  Instead of taking the suspect in and arresting him, Stevens decided to pay for the food out of pocket and let the man off with a warning. However, Walmart wanted to press charges. The officer was temporarily relieved. Kaufman PD are also saying the reason is unrelated to this incident, but since then, they have released a statement regarding the officer’s suspension and the reason.

While the department acknowledges and praises the compassion of Sgt. Nick Stevens, they are also saying a proper protocol was not followed.

