Jurassic World in shambles. Owen’s (Chris Pratt) reunion with Blue the Velociraptor. The return of Jurassic Park‘s Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Lots of running and explosions. A Tyrannosaurus rex helping people.

It can only be the brand new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! Check it out above.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!