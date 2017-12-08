(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Friday, December 8
Sunday will be Human Rights Day, celebrated annually across the world on December 10th. It started in 1948, and continues today with conferences and thoughtful exhibition. We’re going to express ourselves the only way we know how…with music!
U2-Sunday Bloody Sunday
Marvin Gaye-What’s Going On
Crowded House-Don’t Dream It’s Over
Midnight Oil-Beds Are Burning
Billy Idol-Eyes Without A Face
Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better
Bob Marley-No Woman, No Cry
Billy Joel-We Didn’t Start The Fire
John Lennon-Imagine