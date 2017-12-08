(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Friday, December 8

Sunday will be Human Rights Day, celebrated annually across the world on December 10th. It started in 1948, and continues today with conferences and thoughtful exhibition. We’re going to express ourselves the only way we know how…with music!

U2-Sunday Bloody Sunday

Marvin Gaye-What’s Going On

Crowded House-Don’t Dream It’s Over

Midnight Oil-Beds Are Burning

Billy Idol-Eyes Without A Face

Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better

Bob Marley-No Woman, No Cry

Billy Joel-We Didn’t Start The Fire

John Lennon-Imagine