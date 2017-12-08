@ Dreamstime

Five firefighters had to spend over an hour rescuing a Youtuber after he cemented his head inside a microwave. TGFbro is a popular Youtuber with over 3 million subscribers, famous for his pranks. The 22-year-old prankster, along with some friends, mixed seven bags of Polyfilla, pouring the mixture around his head, using a plastic bag as protection with only a small tube for air.

I cemented my head in a microwave and emergency services came.. (nearly died)https://t.co/Ak6bhvI9fL pic.twitter.com/qvHjyOjYXq — haha yeah man (@JayFromTGF) December 7, 2017

When firefighters arrived on scene, the friends of the Youtuber had already been trying to free him for over 90 minutes. They would spend the next hour trying to free the prankster. Needless to say, the officers were “unimpressed.”

We're seriously unimpressed 😡.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

