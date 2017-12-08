@ Dreamstime
Five firefighters had to spend over an hour rescuing a Youtuber after he cemented his head inside a microwave. TGFbro is a popular Youtuber with over 3 million subscribers, famous for his pranks. The 22-year-old prankster, along with some friends, mixed seven bags of Polyfilla, pouring the mixture around his head, using a plastic bag as protection with only a small tube for air.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the friends of the Youtuber had already been trying to free him for over 90 minutes. They would spend the next hour trying to free the prankster. Needless to say, the officers were “unimpressed.”
Via Mashable