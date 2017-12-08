Photo: Maggie Boyd / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Dead & Company—with guitarist John Mayer back in the fold after recovering from recent emergency surgery—are set to get back on the road.

The band was forced to reschedule a handful of dates when Mayer had an emergency appendectomy just hours before they were set to perform in New Orleans earlier this week (Dec. 5).

The New Orleans show at Smoothie King Center is now set for Feb. 24, while the band’s Ft. Lauderdale gig at the BB&T Center has been rescheduled for Feb. 26. Dead & Co. will now hit Orlando’s Amway Center on Deb. 27.

As Mayer continues on his road to recovery, fans can bide their time with the new Grateful Dead photo-book, Eyes of the World. The Grateful Dead have shared a new video of Phil Lesh flipping through the book. Watch it below.