Former child actor Corey Feldman, most known for his 90’s character in the The Goonies, is feeling himself ‘vindicated.’

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s department has re-opened his sexual abuse case after discovering audio tapes of an interview where he first told his story to detectives in 1993.

Corey claimed he and other child actors had been sexually abused by a pedophile ring in Hollywood. According to USA Today, his allegations were ignored back then because law enforcement seemed occupied with the Michael Jackson child sexual abuse on his Neverland Ranch.

The sheriff’s department confirmed to USA Today that they had indeed found an audio recording of an interview with Corey in 1993 and it has now turned it over to the Los Angeles PD.

Via USA Today