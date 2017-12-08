Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Grab the kids, break out the collapsible chairs, bundle yourself up, and bring a few bucks to buy hot chocolate at the concession stand: the Galaxy Drive-In Theatre in Ennis is having a Special Christmas Holiday Double Feature this weekend!

At 8:00pm tonight, Saturday and Sunday, they’re showing 2003’s yuletide classic Elf back-to-back with 1989’s hilarious National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

You’re not going to have to shell out a lot of cash, either. Tickets are only $7.00 per adult, $3.00 for kids, and 5 and under are free!

Check out the trailers below, and full details here.

Source: Galaxy Drive-In Theatre

