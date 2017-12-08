Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA

‘Justice League’ was a critical disaster at the box office and only helped to lengthen the already massive gap between DC Films and Marvel. DC’s answer to the ‘Avengers’ was estimated to cost around $300 million but it had only managed to rake in $570 million three weeks after its release. For reference ‘Avengers’ managed to make $1.5 billion.

DC announced that they have plans to completely restructure their production division. The fist and biggest change is that Jon Berg will step down from running DC’s production division. DC has said that they are already searching for Berg’s replacement.

Though ‘Wonder Woman’ was met with high praise, DC has said that there are currently no plans for Zack Snyder to direct another DC movie. Snyder will remain a producer, however, for the upcoming “Wonder Woman 2” and “Aquaman.”

Finally, Ben Affleck will hang up his cape and cowl. He is set to briefly appear in the stand-alone Flash movie, but Matt Reeves has said he wants to cast someone new for the upcoming Batman movie.

Via Variety