© Jennifer Graylock

In a turn no one saw coming, the ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds has signed on to star in a live action Pokemon movie. The movie, titled ‘Detective Pikachu’ is set to feature Justice Smith and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton.

Filling the director’s chair will be ‘Goosebumps’ director Rob Letterman.

Reynolds will play none other than the Detective Pikachu himself. This story will follow the crime fighting Pokemon as he searches for Smith’s characters’s missing father.

Via Hollywood Reporter