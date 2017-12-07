Filed Under:animals, California, Danger, NBCDFW, pets, Southern California, Twitter, Video, Wildfire
(Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Southern California has been taken a huge hit with wildfires that are raging through the area. It has shut down of of So Cal’s busiest highway.

In this video, we see a man who’s trying to get a bunny’s attention trying to get the small animal to safety.

While people are trying to save their pets from this devastating wildfire, Virginia Padilla, who’s a ranch owner in Sylmar, California woke up one morning and found out that 30 of her horses died.

Prayers to those affected in these devastating wildfires in California.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via NBC 5

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live