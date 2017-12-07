(Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Southern California has been taken a huge hit with wildfires that are raging through the area. It has shut down of of So Cal’s busiest highway.

In this video, we see a man who’s trying to get a bunny’s attention trying to get the small animal to safety.

While people are trying to save their pets from this devastating wildfire, Virginia Padilla, who’s a ranch owner in Sylmar, California woke up one morning and found out that 30 of her horses died.

Prayers to those affected in these devastating wildfires in California.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBC 5