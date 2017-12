(Photo by Richard B. Levine)

Yes, you heard correctly! Ladies, if you were wanting Ugg Boots with heels, well now is your chance this year. So be sure to ask Santa for a pair.

The heel is 2.75 inch and range from $140-$250. Shoes are available in Kasen Tall and Kasen, in which, the Kasen Tall will cost $250.

Check out the photo here!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via E! News