Most Star Wars fans don’t even acknowledge the existence of the prequel films, thanks in large part to one particular, very much maligned, and possibly the most hated character in the entire Star Wars Universe, Jar Jar Binks.

Since his debut in the Phantom Menace, fans have criticised Jar Jar Binks as nothing more than a character designed to appeal to kids and be the lowest form of comic relief, and has really no place in the Star Wars Universe.

However, though his new film, and the latest entry in the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, is just a week away from entering theaters, director Rian Johnson already has his eyes set on the next trilogy of Star Wars films, which could include the comeback of one Jar Jar Binks! Johnson told Yahoo Entertainment, “I’m just starting to think about it, and get into, so who knows? I want to keep it just totally wide open in terms of possibilities. That’s what’s so exciting about it right now, just the notion of one story, three movies, the sky’s the limit. We can really do anything. The possibilities are thrilling.”

And yes, those “possibilities” include the return of Jar Jar Binks. He said, “I would be down with bringing old Jar Jar back — we’ll see. What if it was just in the style of The Wrestler except it was Jar Jar? We’d shoot it in black and white.”

We think it’s a hit! Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters next Friday, December 15th!

Via Yahoo!

