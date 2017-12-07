If you make a bet and you lose, you have to follow through with it because if you don’t, you’re friends will hold you accountable, or even worse, the internet will hold you accountable. That’s exactly what happened to this student who decided to make a bet. The student, Kelsey Hall, took to Twitter to show off a photo of her adorned in a Christmas Tree costume; and yes, it’s as ridiculous as you’d think. The best part? Kelsey decided to challenge the internet and we all know you just don’t do that unless you’re ready to commit.

The challenge? The student claimed if the tweet received more than 1,000 retweets, she would wear the costume for the rest of the semester including finals. Of course, the internet came through quick!

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

Looking at the retweets like pic.twitter.com/l6c4EGJyO4 — Creighton Ladd (@Creighton012) December 4, 2017

ope just got 1000, good luck girl — chlo (@chloeekroll) December 4, 2017

Yo I don’t know you, but please follow through with this. We all need this, do it for the people — Matt Scheumann (@ShwayNotScheu) December 4, 2017

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (📹: @katbielinski) pic.twitter.com/MObXGeenGA — Lucy Sweetall (@lucetheguce) December 4, 2017

Even the university got in on the action!

At least she’s a great sport about it!