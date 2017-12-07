© Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone’s worst nightmare has come true. ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 will be delayed. Sadly, the final season to the hit HBO series won’t be coming in 2018. In fact, fans will have to wait a whole extra year.

Rumors that season 8 would be delayed stared circulating back in August but there wasn’t any solid information until a recent interview with Sophie Turner who confirmed that season 8 would be delayed until 2019.

Production for season 8 began in October and Turner confirmed that they still have up to seven months of filming left. Though season 8 will only have 6 episodes, each is promised to be close to the length of a feature film.

