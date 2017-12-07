(Photo by LJPKI/Sipa USA)

Scarlett Johansson, known as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe says she was being stalked by a paparazzi while having family time with her daughter and her daughter’s father.

She writes to Motto and tells publishers, “I am publicly asking TMZ to sign the No Kids Policy, which I have long been an advocate for and also am pleading with publications like the Daily Mail to no longer publish pictures of parents and their children that are taken without their consent, faces blurred or not blurred.”

She was seen in NYC with her ex-husband and daughter having family time. She says she has the right to a private life just like anyone else.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Motto