Filed Under:2017, December, MMA, Ronda Rousey, sports, Vince McMahon, Wrestling, WWE
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey has been known to be a big advocate of the WWE and expressed her interest in joining in the past.  Well now it turns out that the MMA star may be making her way into the world of wrestling.

In a report from USA Today, it states that Rousey is finalizing details in order for her to make the jump over.  In-ring training began for Rousey a couple months back and that was after rumors began to grow about her being involved in the WWE.

If you’re a wrestling fan, you’ll also remember Rousey was involved in a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair, Beck Lynch and Bayley and issued a challenge saying “You name the time, you name the place.”  There are also rumors swirling that Ronda may be going up against Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte Flair at the at the April 8th New Orleans mega show.

-source via popculture.com

 

 

