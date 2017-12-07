Filed Under:2018, colors, Music, Pantone, Prince, purple, Ultra Violet, Violet

Pantone just announced their color of the year for 2018 and it couldn’t be more fitting. In yet another nod to the icon, Pantone names its color of the year (drumroll, please)…ultra violet! That’s right. Ultra Violet 18-3838 is not just a nod to the Purple One, Prince, but according to Pantone, “Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” also mentioning, “Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now.”

Purple is also the color of the third-eye chakra and a color that symbols nonconformity.

Pantone named greenery as their color for 2017, and rose quartz at 2016. With Pantone choosing the swatch that will define the next 365 days, it’s hard to say what they’ll predict for the 2019.

