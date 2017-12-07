Pantone just announced their color of the year for 2018 and it couldn’t be more fitting. In yet another nod to the icon, Pantone names its color of the year (drumroll, please)…ultra violet! That’s right. Ultra Violet 18-3838 is not just a nod to the Purple One, Prince, but according to Pantone, “Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” also mentioning, “Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now.”

Purple is also the color of the third-eye chakra and a color that symbols nonconformity.

Pantone named greenery as their color for 2017, and rose quartz at 2016. With Pantone choosing the swatch that will define the next 365 days, it’s hard to say what they’ll predict for the 2019.

Lighting the way for the year ahead, Pantone announces PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet as the Color of the Year 2018! 💜🔮🎆 A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, #UltraViolet communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us to the future.#COY2018 Link in bio to learn more about #UltraViolet A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:57am PST

PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery was chosen as the Color of the Year 2017. A refreshing and revitalizing shade, Greenery is symbolic of new beginnings. Keep checking back, you don’t want to miss #COY2018. A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:03am PST