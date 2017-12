(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thursday, December 7

The year was 1999.  On this day, the recording industry officially filed a lawsuit against a file sharing service called Napster!

Nine songs and moments from December 7th, 1999!

blink-182-All The Small Things

Train-Meet Virginia

Len-Steal My Sunshine

Tal Bachman-She’s So High

Red Hot Chili Peppers-Scar Tissue

Lou Bega-Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)

Sugar Ray-Someday

Christina Aguilera-Genie In A Bottle

Santana & Rob Thomas-Smooth