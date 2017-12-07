Photo via Dreamstime

During court, Nicole Flinn’s teenage son says they were forced to sleep together in a bedroom full of their own waste for months.

He testified saying that his mother let his sister die of starvation. “She said, ‘Since you’re not going to get up, I’m not going to feed you,'” he says.

The teens had to ask permission to their mother if they could eat, bathe, use the restroom or just leave the room, but Flinn would always be “unavailable” when asked.

The teens would sneak out and beg for money. The teen son at one point went without eating for two weeks. The teen son and his younger sister survived while the middle sister died of starvation.

Flinn, 43, has been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and murder.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TIME