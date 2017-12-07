(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

The allegations brough forth by actor Anthony Rapp were just the tip of the iceberg for Kevin Spacey.

After the allegations of assault were made public, Netflix, along with the studio Media Rights Capital, completely severed ties with Spacey, not only choosing to shelf the release of their original film Gore, about legendary writer Gore Vidal with Spacey in the titular role, but they also completely ceased any further production on the mega hit House of Cards.

After the allegations were made, it was reported that Netflix decided to pull the plug completely on the political drama, where Kevin Spacey portrays President Frank Underwood, alongside his wife Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright. However, it seems the smoke has cleared, and after some time for their team to rewrite the final season, Netflix has decided to continue with the final season of House of Cards, with production to resume sometime in early 2018.

Kevin Spacey is no longer involved with the show, and the series will focus on Claire Underwood as she assumed the role of President last season. MRC’s senior vice president of television business and legal affairs, Pauline Micell explained in a letter, “These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

Via E!

