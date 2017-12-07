(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Carla Arellano began her college career at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles just a few weeks ago. unfortunately, she would not have been able to continue her education due to the school’s incredible funds, save for a little surprise from Wonder Woman herself.

While attending the Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment breakfast, Carla was surprised with a full scholarship which was presented by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The scholarship was funded through Warner Brothers, the studio behind Wonder Woman, and was presented to Carla as a complete surprise!

Gadot lauded Carla’s will and determination while presenting her the scholarship saying, “She’s strong-minded, opinionated and gutsy. She wants to be a screenwriter, and she’s already impressed everyone who knows her — her fellow mentees, her professors and everyone in this room who’s met her. She won’t be able to continue at LMU without this funding. Similar to many other great young women in this program, her education is hanging by a thread.”

Of course, this came as a total shock to Carla as well, whose first words when she hit the stage were, “I knew something was up! Y’all are sneaky.”

Via Huffington Post

