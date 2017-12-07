By JT
It’s always one thing or another with Delta Airlines.

A flight traveling from New York to Seattle, which normally should take around six hours, had to make an emergency landing, over a hundred miles out of their intended path, in Billings, Montana because the plane’s bathroom malfunctioned, and the passengers couldn’t hold it any longer.

The plane landed in Billings, and found they could not pull up to a gate, so the plane had to taxi to a cargo area in order for a rolling staircase to pull up next to the plane.  After the rolling staircase positioned itself, passengers were allowed to exit the plane in order to “disembark to find relief of built-up pressures.”

Hey when you gotta go, you gotta go!

Via CBS News

