While touring Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in South Texas, the First and Second Ladies of the United States decided to pay a visit to Texas landmark and institution, Whataburger.
Melania Trump and Karen Pence spent yesterday loading boxes for the Coastal Bend Food Bank inside a warehouse in Corpus Christi before their motorcade ventured into a local Whataburger on South Padre Island Drive.
The First and Second Ladies also made sure to provide some food to the accompanying press pool, surprising them with a bevy of some oh so delicious french fries!
Along with stops at the food bank and Whataburger, the relief tour included meetings with first responders and military personnel, along with a stop at Rockport to visit a family whose home was destroyed by the Harvey.
Via Guide Live