(Photo by Casey Jackson/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

While touring Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in South Texas, the First and Second Ladies of the United States decided to pay a visit to Texas landmark and institution, Whataburger.

Melania Trump and Karen Pence spent yesterday loading boxes for the Coastal Bend Food Bank inside a warehouse in Corpus Christi before their motorcade ventured into a local Whataburger on South Padre Island Drive.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

The First and Second Ladies also made sure to provide some food to the accompanying press pool, surprising them with a bevy of some oh so delicious french fries!

Along with stops at the food bank and Whataburger, the relief tour included meetings with first responders and military personnel, along with a stop at Rockport to visit a family whose home was destroyed by the Harvey.

Hope it was a great meal! Thanks for stopping by. https://t.co/rWOLdNPv7u — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 6, 2017

Via Guide Live

