By JT
Filed Under:Coast, Dallas, DFW, Donald Trump, Fast Food, Harvey, Hurricane Harvey, local, Melania Trump, Relief, South Texas, whataburger
(Photo by Casey Jackson/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

While touring Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in South Texas, the First and Second Ladies of the United States decided to pay a visit to Texas landmark and institution, Whataburger.

Melania Trump and Karen Pence spent yesterday loading boxes for the Coastal Bend Food Bank inside a warehouse in Corpus Christi before their motorcade ventured into a local Whataburger on South Padre Island Drive.

The First and Second Ladies also made sure to provide some food to the accompanying press pool, surprising them with a bevy of some oh so delicious french fries!

Along with stops at the food bank and Whataburger, the relief tour included meetings with first responders and military personnel, along with a stop at Rockport to visit a family whose home was destroyed by the Harvey.

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live