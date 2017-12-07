Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 21st Century Fox, Acquire, Disney, talks
© Richard B. Levine

In what could turn out to be a major acquisition, Disney have been involved in talks to buy most of 21st Century Fox. According to experts this would establish Fox as an exclusivity news and sports media company.

The two have been involved in talks on and off for the past few weeks. These negotiations come after Disney announced they would be pulling their content from Netflix. Some believe this acquisition would help pave the way for the two independent streaming services Disney is looking to create.

Via CNBC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live