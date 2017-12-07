© Richard B. Levine

In what could turn out to be a major acquisition, Disney have been involved in talks to buy most of 21st Century Fox. According to experts this would establish Fox as an exclusivity news and sports media company.

The two have been involved in talks on and off for the past few weeks. These negotiations come after Disney announced they would be pulling their content from Netflix. Some believe this acquisition would help pave the way for the two independent streaming services Disney is looking to create.

Via CNBC