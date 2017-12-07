Christmas with the Nelsons tells the story of three family Christmases in the lives of America’s First Family of Entertainment, the Nelsons!

Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, Christmas with the Nelsons delivers Christmas classics the Nelson family way. Interweaving quick humor, soaring sibling vocals, and state-of-the-art big screen video, Matthew and Gunnar’s completely new show will take you on a sleigh ride through time.

From the “Holly Jolly” 50s when their father, Ricky, was a little boy intent on duct-taping antlers to the family cat…to the 70s’ when “Santa Claus Came to Town” delivering Schwinns for the twins in the era before bike helmets…to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” today with the newest generation of Nelson family kids, who prove that yes, they did in fact turn out to be just like their parents after all…

This is the Christmas show all ages of girls and boys have been waiting for.

This FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8TH @7 pm at the SHOW TEXAN THEATRE – 2712 Lee Street, Greenville, Texas, 75401

Reserved seating costs $280. Applicable fees may apply. Purchase online at texantheatregreeville.com or in person at the box office.