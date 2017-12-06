Time magazine has announced Wednesday morning who their “2017 Person of the Year” will be.

They decided the title and honor should go to the millions of women that have come out of the dark to open up about their sexual abuse experiences. It has been a storm of sexual abuse allegations surfacing. It all seemed to stem from the more than thirty women that came out to accuse movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual absue back in October. Since then, millions have joined the movement through social media #metoo .

This what Time Magazine has going on that prestigious cover so far. They are calling them The Silence Breakers