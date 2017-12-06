If you’re still awaiting some deliveries, you’re not alone. UPS has announced they’re behind schedule and warn consumers of 1-2 day delays. Cyber Monday sales were up 17% over 2016 and have overwhelmed the second largest package delivery company in the US.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut, expects deliveries to be back on track this week and are confident most packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas will arrive on time.

The shipping company is expected to deliver 750 million packages this holiday season, up from 712 million last year. Despite the uptick in packages, they’ve still only brought on 95,000 seasonal workers (same amount for the past 3 years). They did however lease 3 additional planes and rented numerous more trucks to help offset the high volume.

“We are taking all necessary steps to ensure we are serving our customers’ demand, especially during this holiday period,” Gaut said.

Additionally, UPS has given notice to drivers in more than 100 high volume areas they’ll now be expected to work 70 hours over an 8 day week.