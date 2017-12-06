@ Dreamstime

Jimi Hendrix has been gone for 50 years now but unreleased tracks from the legendary musician show no sign of stopping. Back in 2010 we got ‘Valleys Of Neptune’ and three years later fans were treated to ‘People, Hell and Angles.’

On Wednesday Hendrix’s estate, and Legacy Recordings announced that another unreleased album would be coming this spring. The album, titled ‘Both Sides of the Sky’ will feature a total of 13 songs, 10 of which have never been released.

You can get your hands on ‘Both Sides of the Sky’ on March 9th, 2018.

Via UPROXX