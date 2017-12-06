(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Well Starbucks lovers, the popular coffee chain will be serving a special holiday treat early this year, the Christmas Tree Frappuccino!

Of all the holiday themed drinks Starbucks has concocted, this frappuccino just might be their best yet. The drink starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino and then topped with a matcha whipped cream “tree,” decorated with caramel drizzle garland and candied cranberry ornaments with a strawberry tree topper.

DelishDotCom: You Need To Know About Starbucks' Christmas Tree Frappuccino https://t.co/T1ETF1iapg pic.twitter.com/A4tpgFUpcN — Tiffany Revere (@tiffanyrevere) December 6, 2017

However, Starbucks will only be offering the Christmas Tree Frappuccino at certain locations in the US and Canada for a VERY limited time from Dec. 7-11.

-source via popsugar.com