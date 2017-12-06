Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Christmas, Crash, Elf on the Shelf, Santa, Skydiving, Video

A skydiving Santa got more than he barraged for when he accidentally crashed into a tree. Gerard Krokus, a seasoned skydiver, was delivering an Elf on the Shelf to a nine-year-old girl at the Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament.

In the video above you can see Krokus parachute in before suddenly crashing into a tree and light pole and plummeting into a volleyball court.

The good news is Krokus is will be OK. He is currently recovering from a broken leg at a near by hospital.

Via ABC

