Along with pizzas, wings, and desserts, Pizza Hut will soon be testing the delivery of beer and wine, in some very select (lucky) cities.

Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, Pizza Hut’s director of brand marketing, told CNN Money, “We’re excited to offer the convenience of beer and wine delivered to a customer’s home.”

The service will initially be tested in Phoenix, at first with only a select few choices of alcohol options. ALong with their food, customers can order six packs of Anheuser-Busch products, including Budweiser, Bud Light and Shock Top and Kilt Lifter. All options will be available for $10.99.

While details are not finalized, Pizza Hut hopes to begin delivering wine as soon as next month, but the chain still has to work out the logistics, including which brands to provide, and whether to deliver full bottles or single servings.

Pizza Hut hopes this new venture will boost sales, and if it’s a success in Phoenix, there is an incredibly high possibility we could see this expand to other cities across the country. However, Bourgeois declined to reveal which cities are being targeted next.

Via CNN

